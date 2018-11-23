Edgewater road rage: teen stabs man at busy intersection

On November 22, 2018 at approximately 10:45am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a stabbing on Route 214 at Muddy Creek Road.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was involved in a road rage incident. Both vehicles stopped and the female driver and the victim got into an argument.

A white male teenager exited the suspect vehicle, stabbed the victim in the hip and the suspect vehicle fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark green Jeep Compass or Patriot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Southern District Detective Unit at 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Suspect: A white male, approximately 16 years of age with curly hair.

Driver: A middle aged white female, with curly brown hair.

Suspect Vehicle: Dark green Jeep Compass or Patriot.

