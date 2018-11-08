Daily News Brief | November 8, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… A school bus rolls over in accident injuring four. Pittman names leaders of transition team. What to expect from Steuart Pittman over the next four years. Attorney General Jeff Sessions forced out by Trump. An invite to join a podcast tonight at The Market House. And, it’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast