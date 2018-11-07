Daily News Brief | November 7, 2018 (Election Update)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… Mostly about the elections. Some wins were predicted and others were not. County Executive Steve Schuh and State’s Attorney Wes Adams lost their races. The Anne Arundel County Council has swung to a Democratic majority (4-3) with an unprecedented FIVE women on the 7 person council. Governor Hogan won a second term and the last time a Republican won a second term was when Theodore McKeldin was governor from 1951-1959. There is a special invite to join us on The Maryland Crabs Podcast on Thursday and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast