Daily News Brief | November 30, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A substitute teacher tapes a 2nd grader to a chair. DHS says no issues with election systems. A MSP bloodhound escaped and was found. Seatbelt usage is down across the state. Governor and Mrs Hogan to hold open house. An opinion about a poor appointment to the AACPS Board of Education. And of course the weekend with plenty to do including upstART Magazine Winter Launch, PRS Band at Maryland Hall, Chocolate Binge Festival and Midnight Madness on the horizon. And finally, and of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast