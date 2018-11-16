Daily News Brief | November 16, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Ice and snow case dozens of accidents and one fatality. Several Midshipmen were evaluated after a noxious odor came from a chem lab. Trial of accused Capital killer Jarod Ramos delayed to June 2019. Attorney General Brian Frosh appears to like the gerrymandered 6th district and has appealed a panel of judges’ ruling. And of course the weekend with plenty to do including the commissioning of the USS Sioux City, Navy football, Homestead Gardens’ Grand Illumination, a drag brunch and ticket sales for A Christmas Carol. And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast