Daily News Brief | November 1, 2018

Today… A man is arrested after shooting and killing his own daughter in Severn. An alert bank teller called police on man who was threatening a woman to withdraw money. Mark Thoms charges reduced. Annapolis man shot on Tuesday dies from his injuries. Maryland’s Board of Regents ousts UMD President Wallace Loh yet retains Coach Durkin and AD Evans. And then reconsider and oust Durkin as well Politicians, players, parents, and generally all of Maryland are pissed. It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

