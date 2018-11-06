County breaks ground on three new elementary school construction projects

Anne Arundel County officials recently took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for three long-awaited elementary school projects in the Edgewater, Annapolis, and Glen Burnie areas.

“Breaking ground on three schools simultaneously is symbol of how fast we have accelerated our school system’s construction program,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “These three new schools demonstrate our continued, unwavering commitment to public education in Anne Arundel County.”

A 2015 facilities utilization study by MGT listed the Tyler Heights, Edgewater, and Richard Henry Lee Elementary schools as among the worst in the county for building condition. In May, The County Executive proposed a supplemental budget that included an additional $36 million in funding to accelerate construction in FY2019 for Edgewater, Tyler Heights, and Richard Henry Lee Elementary Schools. The budget allowed for a fast-tracked construction time table for these projects, with occupancy dates of September 2021.

The projects were made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Edgewater to Annapolis to Glen Burnie.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB