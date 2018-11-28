Comptroller announces new Cornerstone Award for Local Business Excellence

Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced his office is accepting nominations for a new award recognizing businesses that celebrate the guiding values of independence, innovation and investment that define Maryland’s local business community.

The “Cornerstone Award for Local Business Excellence” will celebrate businesses that strengthen Maryland’s economy, generate jobs and tax revenue, develop new ideas that more effectively deliver services and products within the marketplace and lead by example in their local community.

“Maryland has many innovative and diverse businesses that step up, pave the way forward and assume the risk to change and improve how we experience the world and go about our daily lives,” Comptroller Franchot said. “This award will recognize these leaders in all of our communities, large and small, for their contributions to Maryland’s economy.”

Nominations will be accepted through December 31. One business will be selected from each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City. Awards will be presented from January through the end of June. Businesses of any sector and any size are eligible for the award.

The nomination form can be found at marylandtaxes.gov and should detail how the business is transforming their industry and/or impacting the world around them through their independence, innovation or investment and what future opportunities may follow.

