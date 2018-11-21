Classic children’s book characters at the Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s (Open Thanksgiving Weekend)

Where the Wild Things Are. The Cat in the Hat. Charlotte’s Web. Frog and Toad.

Some books are so iconic that to simply hear their titles is to be flooded with memories of the whimsical stories and, perhaps more vividly, the lush illustrations within their pages. Revisit the stories that have charmed generations with “Childhood Classics: 100 Years of Children’s Book Illustration,” a new exhibition at the Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, on view Oct. 24 – Dec. 16.

The exhibition features more than 100 original illustrations from Maurice Sendak (Where the Wild Things Are), Dr. Seuss, Garth Williams (Stuart Little, Charlotte’s Web), Beatrix Potter (Peter Rabbit), and Richard Scarry, with additional illustrations of “Popeye,” “Yogi Bear,” “Babar,” “Eloise,” “Madeline,” “Frog and Toad,” and many more.

The exhibition will feature Augmented Reality (AR) for several selected works, allowing viewers to access fun facts, film clips, interviews, and other bonus content on their smartphones. The Mitchell Gallery is the first fine art museum in Anne Arundel County to make use of this technology.

Other exciting offerings include a “Try-It” story board workshop, led by illustrator Lindsay Bolin Lowery, and a Collectors’ Lecture from “Childhood Classics” collectors and curators Lois Sarkisian and Lee Cohen.

“Childhood Classics: 100 Years of Children’s Book Illustration” was curated by Lois Sarkisian and Lee Cohen, co-founders of Every Picture Tells A Story, an innovative and influential gallery of original art from children’s books in Los Angeles. The exhibition was organized by Landau Traveling Exhibitions.

For more information about the exhibit and related events, or questions about the Mitchell Gallery, call 410-626-2556 or email [email protected]. Gallery hours are 12—5 p.m., Tuesday – Sunday. Closed Mondays.

