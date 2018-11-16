“Herrmann
Christopher Cross, Graham Parker and Pat Metheny at Rams Head On Stage

| November 16, 2018

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Danny Burns: “North Country” Album Release Party

Wednesday, January 23

8pm | $25

 

Valerie June

Sunday, February 10

8pm | $39.50

 

Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit

Saturday, February 16

8pm | $42.50

 

Christopher Cross: Take Me As I Am Tour 2019

Wednesday, March 6

8pm | $59.50

 

Jake E. Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel

Wednesday, March 27

8pm | $35

 

Pat Metheny: Side Eye

Friday, April 5

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $65

 

Tab Benoit

Wednesday, April 10

8pm | $36.50

 

Graham Parker

Friday, May 3

8pm | $45

 

An Evening with Mac McAnally

Saturday, May 11

8pm | $50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/16 10,000 Maniacs

11/17 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag Brunch

11/17 Maggie Rose w. Rude Music

11/18 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute *Matinee Show

11/18 Rams Head Presents Alan Parsons Live at Maryland Hall

11/18 Penny & Sparrow w. Joy Oladokun

11/19 Leo Kottke

11/20 Anthony David & Sy Smith

11/21 Comedy Jam at the Ram

11/23 The Best of Janis Joplin & Jimi Hendrix feat. Kelly Bell, Tommy Lepson, Patty Reese, Mama Moon

11/24 Livingston Taylor *Matinee Show

11/24 Jon Reep Winner of Last Comic Standing w. Brent Blakeney

11/25 Deanna Bogart Band *RESCHEDULED

11/26 Steve Earle & The Dukes: The Copperhead Road 30th Anniversary w. The Mastersons

11/28 Keith Harkin w. Joey Harkum

11/29 ReBirth Brass Band

11/30 Shawn Colvin w. Seth Glier

11/30 Rams Head Presents Lalah Hathaway at Maryland Hall

12/01 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer **All Ages Matinee

12/01 Scythian

12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

12/03 Josh Ritter w. Anais Mitchell

12/04 Josh Ritter 2nd Night Added

12/05 Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

12/06 Peter White’s Christmas feat. Rick Braun & Euge Groove

12/7 – 12/9 Carbon Leaf w. Freddie & Francine (4 shows)

12/09 Comedian T.J. Miller

12/10 + 12/11 An Annapolis Christmas 20th Anniversary

12/12 The Cowsills

12/13 Slim Man

12/14 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

12/15 LISSIE w. Brian Dunne *All Ages Matinee

12/15 Paula Poundstone

12/16 A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/17 The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo w. Matt The Electrician

12/19 Dwele

12/20 BJ Thomas

12/21 Dublin 5

12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride

12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root

12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Comedian Sinbad

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson

12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

12/30 Seldom Scene

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

