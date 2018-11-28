“Herrmann
Christmas Concert at Galilee Lutheran Church on December 9th

The public is invited to attend a free Christmas concert by Arundel Vocal Arts Society (AVAS) to be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Galilee Lutheran Church, 4652 Mountain Road, Pasadena. The concert, titled

“C is for Christmas,” will feature Christmas carols and hymns and will conclude with an audience sing-along of traditional holiday songs.

AVAS is a community-based nonprofit choral group dedicated to the performance of varied mixed-voice music for the benefit, education, and enjoyment of its members and the surrounding communities. For information on AVAS, visit arundelvocalarts.org.

