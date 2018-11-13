Chocolate Binge Festival on December 2nd

Everyone loves chocolate and Annapolis’ has been enjoying chocolate for at least 270 years. A recent dive in the Maryland Gazette newspaper archives revealed an advertisement from December 1748 of chocolate being made and sold on Duke of Gloucester Street in downtown Annapolis.

On December 2nd Annapolis will be celebrating by filling West Street with local chocolatiers ready to help chocoholics get through the holiday season. From noon to 5pm on the first blocks of West Street will be the fourth annual Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival, featuring family friendly entertainment, chocolate, holiday shopping and the lighting of West Street’s BGE Holiday Light Canopy.

Start off the December holidays season with some fun and indulge your sweet tooth at the fourth annual Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival, to benefit the Annapolis Arts District and We Care and Friends. The day is loaded with family friendly fun. There is a giant gingerbread house moon bounce for the kids, you can roast marsh mellows and make smores at the fire pit in the middle of West Street with the Annapolis Fire Department, drink hot coco with the PoPo, visit the cool VW Blue Photo Bus, get a chocolate massage at Sadona Spa and tell Santa want you really want for Christmas. Santa is also inviting you to drop off new toys, coats and hats to him for the We Care and Friends Holiday Party for local kids in need.

Take a chocolate tour along West Street with over 35 local and regional vendors selling various chocolate specialties , including chocolate caramels, cakes, chocolate bars, truffles, fudge, cookies, candies, hot chocolate, brownies, bob bons, and more. Expect to find some high quality chocolates including; small batch bean to bar, vegan, kosher, non-gmo, organic and gluten free options.

Some of the local and regional chocolatiers attending include Veritas Artizen Chocolate, Dear Coco Chocolate, Heritage Chocolate, Nolia Chocolates, Moonshine Chocolate, Kilwins Chocolate, The Country Cookie, White Box Chocolate, Cakes by Rachael, Otterbein Bakery, Annapolis Caramel Company, CoCo Couture, Happy Chicken Bakery, Foxtrot Chocolates, Sweet Heats Patisserie, Moondance Cookies, Parfections Chocolates, Harper Macaw and more. See the website for a complete list.

New this year you can stop by the Harwood Hammond House on the way to the festival for their Chocolate History event or Chesapeake Brewing for a Chocolate Liquor Tasting event. At the festival there will be a chocolate and wine tasting area at Luna Blu Restaurant, fresh roasted churros outside El Toro Bravo, a cool VW Blue Photo Booth and a after party at Tsunami.

You can also complete your holiday shopping at the holiday market at the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival featuring dozens of local crafts people with a wide range of handmade items including jewelry, pottery, candles wood turnings, glass ornaments and more. Plus visit the galleries and shops in the Annapolis Arts District along West Street for other unique gifts and chocolate samples.

The entertainment starts off at noon on 2 different stages on West Street with a grand finale at 5pm with the grand illumination of the BGE Holiday Light Canopy over West Street

Admission is just a $5 suggested donation for adults (kids under 12 are free with parents). While supplies last, everyone making a donation will get a complimentary Hot chocolate from the PoPo at the Dunkin Doughnuts tent.

Plenty of easy parking within 2 blocks at Whitmore Parking Garage 25 Clay Street (Free until 4pm or $2 all Day), Gotts Court Parking Garage, Knighton Parking Garage and the State Parking Garage (free all day) at 19 St Johns Street. For those parking further out West Street at Park Place garage you can take the free Circulator bus from there to the festival. There is a wide range of Hotels and Bed and Breakfast choices within walking distance of the festival and other nearby hotels that offer a free shuttle service so you can enjoy a weekend in Annapolis. Contact Visit Annapolis for lodging options.

For more information please visit www.annapolischocolatefestival.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB