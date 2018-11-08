Carrol’s Creek presents $35K to local charities to celebrate their 35th year, special dinner extended

Hundreds attended a gala reception Oct. 28 at Carrol’s Creek Cafe to mark the popular Annapolis restaurant’s 35th anniversary. A highlight of the evening’s festivities included awards totaling $35,000 to seven area nonprofits.

Among the honored guests were representatives of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, Eastport Elementary School, Food Allergy Research at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Lighthouse Shelter Pantry, Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland and the Naval Academy Glee Club.

Jeff Jacobs, the owner of Carrol’s Creek, along with his father and restaurant founder, Joe Jacobs, and General Manager Richard McClure, presented each organization with a $5,000 check.

Carrol’s Creek also received citations from the Annapolis City Council and from Anne Arundel County in recognition of its 35 years in business and for its donation of $35,000 to nonprofits to mark the milestone.

“We are grateful to our community for their loyalty and support over past 35 years, and wanted to show our appreciation by giving back to organizations that that are dedicated to making this area such a vibrant place to live, work and raise a family, “ said Jeff Jacobs.

Joe Jacobs also took the opportunity to honor Anna Greenberg for decades of selfless service, leadership and support to a wide range of Annapolis area organizations.

Guests at the event enjoyed special performances by members of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and the USNA Glee Club as they savored some of the New American cuisine delicacies and spectacular waterfront views that have earned Carrol’s Creek both local and national awards.

Due to overwhelming response from area diners, the 35th Anniversary Customer Appreciation menu, which features a three-course, $35 prix fixe dinner, has been extended through Sunday, Nov. 11.

We spoke with Carrol’s Creek owner Jeff Jacobs on our first Legacy Business Podcast episode!





Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB