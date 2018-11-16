Cabbie rapes passenger in Glen Burnie

On November 13, 2018, at approximately 11:00 am, officers responded for a sex offense that occurred in the Glen Burnie area. The adult female victim advised that she contacted and utilized a local taxi service earlier in the morning. She stated during her transport the driver turned onto a secluded road in the area of McGivney Way near Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. While there the driver forced the victim to engage in sex acts against her will. The suspect then dropped the victim off where she notified police.

Patrol Officers and Sex Offense Detectives began an investigation into identifying the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and evidence collection. Detectives were able to identify the local taxi company and further learned who had handled the victims fare. The operator of the taxi’s description was consistent with what the victim had described as her assailant.

Within hours, patrol officers observed the suspect driving on Crain Highway near Sixth Avenue, Glen Burnie, Maryland. A traffic stop was initiated where the suspect, identified as Robert Peter Johnson, a thirty-eight year old male from the 700 block of Wimmer Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland was taken into custody without incident. It was learned Robert Johnson was an independent contractor for a local cab company. His cab was secured pending the issuance of a search warrant. Robert Johnson was charged with Second Degree Rape, Attempted Second Degree Rape and Second Degree Assault.

As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

