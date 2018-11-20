“Herrmann
BONUS PODCAST: A few minutes with Livingston Taylor (Performing this weekend at Rams Head)

| November 20, 2018
Rams Head

In this short episode from The Maryland Crabs, we hop on the phone (with some VERY poor connections) with Livingston Taylor who will be performing a rare matinee show at the Rams Head On Stage on November 24th. We chat about his history, his love of flying, and what he really gets out of being a professor at Berklee. Liv Taylor was the VERY first act booked at Rams Head On Stage back on November 1, 1997 and he makes another swing through Annapolis on Saturday!

Links:

 

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast

