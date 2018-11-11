Baysox announce new front office hires

The Bowie Baysox hired five new full-time employees during the 2018 offseason. Two hires will join the Group Sales Department, while two more will join the Stadium Operations staff. An additional member joins the Public Relations staff after working in an assistant role during the past season.

Sean Banks joined the Bowie Baysox as the Assistant Director of Ticket Operations this October. He has an extensive Minor League background, having worked for the Evansville Otters, Beloit Snappers, and–most recently–the Bradenton Marauders as a Coordinator of Corporate Partnerships and Ticketing. Sean moved to the Bowie area in April, where he worked with The Aspire Group as a new business consultant, selling season tickets for various University of Maryland sports. He is also fluent in Spanish and has worked with the Cultural Development Department of the Kansas City Royals in the Dominican Republic to help introduce American culture to developing players.

Mauricio Simms joined the Bowie Baysox as a Group Events Manager in October. Prior to landing in Bowie, he interned for the West Virginia Black Bears (2018), the Baltimore Blast (2015), and Washington Spirit Women’s Soccer Club (2014). Simms also worked at the University of Maryland Athletics Department in their tutoring center and with the Prince George’s County Government, where he created a reading program combining his passion for sports and love of reading. Mauricio was a former NCAA Division 1 athlete for Davidson College’s men’s soccer team and graduated from the University of Maryland – Baltimore County in 2013. He currently resides in Bowie, MD, with his wife and will finish a Master’s in sport management from West Virginia University in December 2018.

Jessica Briggs joined the Baysox during the offseason as the new Stadium Operations Manager. Previously, she served as the Grounds and Stadium Operations Assistant for the Delmarva Shorebirds during the 2018 season and was the Facility Assistant for the Salem Red Sox for the 2017 season. Originally from Fulton in Upstate New York, Briggs has a Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management (2017) from SUNY Cortland and two Associates degrees from SUNY Monroe Community College in Physical Education (2014) and Sport Management (2015). She is a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and is a proud supporter of the Syracuse Orange Basketball programs.

Richard Douglas will start his fourth year in minor league baseball as head groundskeeper for the Bowie Baysox. Richard recently was the First Assistant groundskeeper for the Triple-A Round Rock Express, as well as the Texas Rangers before that. A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Richard graduated from the University of Kansas in 2016. He resides In Alexandria, VA, with his wife, Sam, and pup, Aspen.

Robby Veronesi came to Bowie as a Communications Assistant prior to the 2018 season and joined the Baysox on a full-time basis during the offseason. 2019 will mark his fourth season in Minor League Baseball, having spent the 2016 season with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks and the 2017 season with the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox. A native of Westfield, Massachusetts, Robby graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2015, spending the last few college years working in the Media Relations Department for the Vols and Lady Vols.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports