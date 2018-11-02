ASO: “Love Stories, Oscars & Fairy Tales”

A familiar face of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Concertmaster Netanel Draiblate takes on the role of featured artist for the Symphony’s second Masterworks concert, “Love Stories, Oscars & Fairy Tales” on November 16 & 17, 2018 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Led by Music Director José-Luis Novo, the Symphony will dive further into the season-long theme of music and film.

The concert will open with Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt: Suite No. 1, followed by a special showing of Charlie Chaplin’s silent film The Rink, as the Symphony plays along with complementary period music. The second half will begin with Igor Stravinsky’s The Song of the Nightingale, and the evening will finish with John Corigliano’s The Red Violin Chaconne, featuring soloist Netanel Draiblate.

Hailed by the Washington Post as “a violinist who combines confidence and virtuosity with a playful musical personality,” Netanel Draiblate celebrates his eighth season as Concertmaster. As a chamber musician, Draiblate has collaborated with Pinchas Zukerman, Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Jaime Laredo, and Cho Liang Lin, performing in many of the world’s premiere venues. Solo engagements include his debut with the American Symphony at Carnegie Hall, Israel Chamber Orchestra, and Turkey’s Bursa Symphony Orchestra. He has also appeared as a soloist with the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra on a tour throughout China. This season he will play with members of the New York Philharmonic as part of the Lancaster International Piano Festival and serve on its faculty. Draiblate is also Founding Director of the new Annapolis Symphony Academy.

This performance is presented by Carrol’s Creek Café. The 2018-19 Masterworks season is made possible by a special collaboration with the Faith Goldstein and Jesse Cunitz Center for Film and New Media and a generous grant from Faith Goldstein and Jesse Cunitz, as well as a partnership with the Annapolis Film Festival. The Symphony’s residency at Maryland Hall is made possible in part by a generous grant from Laird Lott and Linda Gooden.

Additional major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, ezStorage, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are available at annapolissymphony.org or through the Box Office at 410-263-0907. Further inquiries can be emailed to[email protected].

