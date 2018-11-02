Artists invited to apply for Maryland Hall and MFA collaborative exhibit

Collaborative in its presentation and collaborative in its scope, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Maryland Federal of Art invite all artists to apply their upcoming juried exhibit, “Visual Harmony: Visual Art Interprets Performing Art.” The partner exhibition celebrates the overlap between visual and performing art and will be juried by Yumi Hogan. The application deadline is November 10, 2018.

“The collaboration with the Maryland Federation of Art (MFA) is very exciting for our Exhibition Program, says Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (MHCA) Exhibition Coordinator Emily Kohlenstein, “MFA Director Joann Vaughan’s vision of what the arts can do in Annapolis inspires us at Maryland Hall. The ‘Visual Harmony’ Exhibition connects our visual arts program with the performing arts, one of the other ways we connect with the community. We hope that through this exhibit of visual art colliding with performance art, there will be something stimulating to all.”

Joann Vaughan says, “MFA is extremely excited to partner with Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on this national all-media exhibition featuring visual art interpreting performing art. There are so many great arts organizations in Annapolis, many of us nationally recognized, and working together we strengthen the breadth and depth of cultural opportunity in our community.”

From Degas to Pollack, visual artists have both represented and been motivated by the performing arts. Whether depicting dancer, listening to jazz while painting, or creating sets or costumes for a play – all arts are important and inspiring. Together, MFA and MHCA invite all artists residing in the United States, Canada, and Mexico to enter Visual Harmony. Any 2-D or 3-D work depicting, representing, or inspired by performing arts will be considered by juror Yumi Hogan.

For a prospectus and registration, visit MarylandHall.org and Mdfedart.com. The application deadline is November 10, 2018.

“Visual Harmony: Visual Art Interprets Performing Art” will open January 10, 2019 through March 2, 2019 in the Chaney and Martino Galleries at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

