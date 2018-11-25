“Herrmann
Anne Arundel receives nearly $100K from Hogan to battle violence against women

| November 25, 2018
The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) today announced more than $2.5 million in grants from the federal STOP Violence Against Women Grant Program. STOP, which stands for Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors, is awarded to public and non-profit organizations that serve victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

“There is no more important job than keeping our citizens safe,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This funding will help connect women who have been victims of a crime to the vital services and resources they need to recover and rebuild their lives.”

Under federal guidelines, 25 percent of the funding is allocated to prosecution; 25 percent to law enforcement; 30 percent to victim services/non-profits; five percent to court entities; and 10 percent is allocated at the state’s discretion. Funding from the program may be used for such services as crisis intervention, therapy, prosecution of domestic violence and sexual assault cases, staff training, advocacy and accompaniment, temporary shelter, and sexual assault forensic examinations.

“This is an important program that helps and supports women who have been victimized by crime,” said V. Glenn Fueston, Jr., GOCCP Executive Director. “The funding announced today will help those organizations and agencies to strengthen their programs and strategies to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Maryland. Making Maryland safer is a comprehensive approach in which we are all working together.”

Awards were made to the following entities:

ALLEGANY COUNTY

  • Family Crisis Resource Center, Inc. – $52,326

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

  • Anne Arundel County Police Department Headquarters – $9,887
  • Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office – $20,000
  • YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County – $66,541

BALTIMORE CITY

  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Inc. – $17,685
  • Associated Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Baltimore – $35,000
  • Legal Aid Bureau, Inc., Main Headquarters – $45,000
  • Family & Children’s Services of Central MD – $54,326
  • Baltimore Police Department – $94,939
  • Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City – $ 110,500
  • House of Ruth Maryland, Inc. – $184,634

BALTIMORE COUNTY

  • Baltimore County Department of Social Services – $22,727
  • Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County, Inc. – $24,300
  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center – $27,000
  • Northwest Hospital Center – $29,055
  • Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office – $58,907
  • TurnAround, Inc. (Baltimore County) – $71,855

CALVERT COUNTY

  • Calvert County Sheriff’s Office – $ 48,159

CARROLL COUNTY

  • Carroll County Sheriff’s Office – $20,000
  • Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office – $55,453

CECIL COUNTY

  • Cecil County Department of Social Services – $22,000

CHARLES COUNTY

  • LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc. – $6,000
  • Center for Abused Persons – $9,850

FREDERICK COUNTY

  • Frederick County Sheriff’s Office – $6,645
  • Frederick Memorial Healthcare System – $20,126
  • Heartly House, Inc. – $38,205
  • Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office – $44,299

GARRETT COUNTY

  • Garrett County Sheriff’s Office – $35,000
  • Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Resource Center (Dove Center) – $19,732

HARFORD COUNTY

  • Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc. – $42,152

HOWARD COUNTY

  • Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office – $45,000
  • HopeWorks of Howard County, Inc. – $45,000

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Montgomery County Government – $30,000
  • Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington – Headquarters Office – $33,414
  • Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office – $ 42,000
  • Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office – $60,000
  • The Greater Washington Jewish Coalition Against Domestic Abuse  – $63,602
  • Maryland Judiciary – $126,232
  • Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Inc. – $172,308

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

  • Mary’s Center for Maternal and Child Care, Inc. – $20,000
  • Prince George’s County Circuit Court $ 20,000
  • District Heights Police Department – $32,097
  • Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office  – $70,000
  • Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office – $95,000

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

  • Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy – $22,300

TALBOT COUNTY

  • For All Seasons, Inc. – $20,000
  • Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence – $99,574

WASHINGTON COUNTY

  • Hagerstown Police Department – $20,000
  • Citizens Assisting and Sheltering the Abused, Inc. – $59,837

WICOMICO COUNTY

  • Life Crisis Center, Inc. – $29,000

WORCESTER COUNTY

  • Atlantic General Hospital Corporation – $18,000

STATEWIDE EFFORTS

  • Asian/Pacific Islander Domestic Violence Resource Project – $10,000
  • Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence – $98,967

More information about the program may be found here and here.

