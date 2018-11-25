Anne Arundel receives nearly $100K from Hogan to battle violence against women

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) today announced more than $2.5 million in grants from the federal STOP Violence Against Women Grant Program. STOP, which stands for Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors, is awarded to public and non-profit organizations that serve victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

“There is no more important job than keeping our citizens safe,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This funding will help connect women who have been victims of a crime to the vital services and resources they need to recover and rebuild their lives.”

Under federal guidelines, 25 percent of the funding is allocated to prosecution; 25 percent to law enforcement; 30 percent to victim services/non-profits; five percent to court entities; and 10 percent is allocated at the state’s discretion. Funding from the program may be used for such services as crisis intervention, therapy, prosecution of domestic violence and sexual assault cases, staff training, advocacy and accompaniment, temporary shelter, and sexual assault forensic examinations.

“This is an important program that helps and supports women who have been victimized by crime,” said V. Glenn Fueston, Jr., GOCCP Executive Director. “The funding announced today will help those organizations and agencies to strengthen their programs and strategies to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Maryland. Making Maryland safer is a comprehensive approach in which we are all working together.”

Awards were made to the following entities:

ALLEGANY COUNTY

Family Crisis Resource Center, Inc. – $52,326

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

Anne Arundel County Police Department Headquarters – $9,887

Department Headquarters – $9,887 Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office – $20,000

YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County – $66,541

BALTIMORE CITY

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Inc. – $17,685

Associated Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Baltimore – $35,000

Legal Aid Bureau, Inc., Main Headquarters – $45,000

Family & Children’s Services of Central MD – $54,326

Baltimore Police Department – $94,939

Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City – $ 110,500

House of Ruth Maryland, Inc. – $184,634

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Baltimore County Department of Social Services – $22,727

Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County, Inc. – $24,300

Greater Baltimore Medical Center – $27,000

Northwest Hospital Center – $29,055

Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office – $58,907

TurnAround, Inc. (Baltimore County) – $71,855

CALVERT COUNTY

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office – $ 48,159

CARROLL COUNTY

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office – $20,000

Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office – $55,453

CECIL COUNTY

Cecil County Department of Social Services – $22,000

CHARLES COUNTY

LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc. – $6,000

Center for Abused Persons – $9,850

FREDERICK COUNTY

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office – $6,645

Frederick Memorial Healthcare System – $20,126

Heartly House, Inc. – $38,205

Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office – $44,299

GARRETT COUNTY

Garrett County Sheriff’s Office – $35,000

Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Resource Center (Dove Center) – $19,732

HARFORD COUNTY

Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc. – $42,152

HOWARD COUNTY

Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office – $45,000

HopeWorks of Howard County, Inc. – $45,000

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County Government – $30,000

Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington – Headquarters Office – $33,414

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office – $ 42,000

Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office – $60,000

The Greater Washington Jewish Coalition Against Domestic Abuse – $63,602

Maryland Judiciary – $126,232

Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Inc. – $172,308

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

Mary’s Center for Maternal and Child Care, Inc. – $20,000

Prince George’s County Circuit Court $ 20,000

District Heights Police Department – $32,097

Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office – $70,000

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office – $95,000

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy – $22,300

TALBOT COUNTY

For All Seasons, Inc. – $20,000

Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence – $99,574

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hagerstown Police Department – $20,000

Citizens Assisting and Sheltering the Abused, Inc. – $59,837

WICOMICO COUNTY

Life Crisis Center, Inc. – $29,000

WORCESTER COUNTY

Atlantic General Hospital Corporation – $18,000

STATEWIDE EFFORTS

Asian/Pacific Islander Domestic Violence Resource Project – $10,000

Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence – $98,967

More information about the program may be found here and here.

