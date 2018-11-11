Anne Arundel County Police investigating Glen Burnie murder

On Sunday, November 11, 2018 at approximately 2am, Anne Arundel County police officers responded for a shots fired call in the 600 block of Charante Court in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male lying in the grass.

Paramedics responded and the adult male was pronounced deceased.

Patrol officers secured the scene and members of the homicide and evidence collection units responded. Detectives worked throughout the early morning hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. The victim was identified as thirty seven year old Quenton Alonza Boykin of the 8000 block of Budding Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Boykin’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed on Monday, November 12, 2018 to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

As this is a very active and fluid investigation Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

