Anne Arundel County Police investigating fatal officer involved shooting

| November 5, 2018
County police are investigating an officeR involved shooting which occurred early this morning in the 100 block of Linwood Drive in Glen Burnie.

Initial reports indicate that an officer discharged his weapon and the victim was in grave condition with CPR in progress.

In a tweet sent out by the Anne Arundel County Police an officer was serving an emergency relief protective order on a suspect when a struggle ensued. The suspect was shot by officer and was killed.

No additional information available at this time. We’ll update as soon as possible.

