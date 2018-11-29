Annapolis to hold public meeting on new pump house and plaza planned for Compromise Street

On Tuesday, December 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Annapolis Elementary School cafeteria, the City of Annapolis will host a public meeting to provide an update on the final pump station location for the stormwater mitigation project and to gather input from the public on the future design of the plaza area located at the intersection of Newman and Compromise streets.

A station will be set up for residents to review the final pump station building layout and staff will be available to answer questions. Participants can also write, draw or express their ideas regarding three plaza options to replace the current plaza that will be displaced during construction.

The December 4 meeting follows a series of meetings that DPW staff have held concerning the flood mitigation project and the pump stations including: four meetings with the Ward One Residents Association from February 2017 through March 2018; a meeting with business owners in September 2017; a community outreach meeting on site in May 2018; four meetings with the Historic Preservation Commission during the pre-application process between March 2017 and November 2018; a meeting with the Annapolis Environmental Commission in April 2018; two meetings with Anne Arundel County Public Schools in May and August 2018; and three City Council Work Session briefings between April and November 2018.

The City of Annapolis Public Works will collect input on the future of the plaza until Thursday, December 6. For more information and to submit ideas, contact Lisa Grieco at 410-263-7949 or by email at [email protected].

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB