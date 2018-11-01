Annapolis Police seek help to solve year-long missing person case

The Annapolis Police Department is seeking any information relating to the disappearance of and current whereabouts of Megan Tilman. Megan Tilman, 42, of Annapolis was reported missing on November 1, 2017. The department is releasing more information about her disappearance in hopes of reuniting Megan with her family.

On November 1, 2017 a cousin of Megan’s reported her missing to police. The cousin reported that Megan had, in the months preceding, become estranged from her family. When family members realized that no one had heard from Megan for several weeks she was reported missing to the Annapolis Police Department.

Megan was living in a rented townhome in the unit block of Rockwell Court in Annapolis with her mother, Gloria Owens, 62, her fiancé/boyfriend, William Rice, Jr., 43, and Christina Stallings, 41, who also goes by Crystal Stallings, Christina Harnish and Christina McGrath. Prior to her disappearance, Megan’s mother had moved out of the home. The eviction process for the home on Rockwell Ct was completed on November 1, 2017. William Rice, Jr and Christina Stallings subsequently moved out of state.

Detectives discovered that the last verified contact Megan had with anyone was on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Megan has a now 7 year old daughter who was not living with her at the time of her disappearance. Megan was in regular contact with her daughter. Megan also consistently updated social media accounts. Megan has not contacted her family or updated her social media accounts since her disappearance. Megan has strong ties to Maryland, specifically the Annapolis area.

Megan had a champagne 1998 Jeep Cherokee with Maryland registration 5DA7534. The vehicle had several distinctive stickers on the rear. On the passenger side of the rear bumper was a sticker with a picture of a sailboat reading, “Put An Island In Your Life Put-in-Bay, Ohio”. On the upper portion of the driver’s side of the rear windshield was a sticker with a picture of a motorcycle reading, “LOOK TWICE SAVE A LIFE”. On the bottom portion of the middle of the rear windshield was a sticker with a picture of pink wings reading, “HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTOR CYCLES”. On the upper portion of the passenger side of the rear windshield was a sticker with a picture of animal paw prints. The vehicle was found abandoned at a shopping center in Prince Georges County on November 13, 2017. We’re releasing photos of Megan’s vehicle in the hope someone may have seen the vehicle in the weeks before it was found in Prince Georges County.

Megan Tilman reportedly can be easily manipulated and has been described as having borderline intellectual functioning. Detectives are seeking information from anyone who had contact with Megan, William Rice, Jr or Christina Stallings in the weeks leading up to, and after, her disappearance, anyone who may have seen her vehicle or anyone who can provide any information about her disappearance. This is an active investigation. You can contact Detective Aaron Stein at 410-919-7960 or [email protected]. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the Annapolis Police Department Tip Line 410-280-CLUE.

Source : Annapolis Police Department

