Annapolis police investigating several stabbings over weekend

The Annapolis Police Department is reporting several stabbings over the weekend. In addition to the one reported earlier this morning where a dog was stabbed after trying to intervene in a domestic dispute, there were two other incidents.

Spa Road

On Saturday at 10am, officers responded to the unit block of Spa Road for an assault. The adult male victim and Jamie Stevens, 34, of Annapolis were in a verbal argument when Stevens grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed the male victim in the thigh and hand.

The victim waited to report the assault and Stevens was no longer on scene. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Stevens and on 11/04 she was located in the 1100 block of Madison St and arrested. Stevens was charged with attempted murder, first and second degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. Stevens is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Bloomsbury Square

Around 130am on Sunday, November 4th, in the 300 block of Bloomsbury Square, an adult male and female were in a verbal argument when another adult female in the residence, Paris Koonce, 22, of Annapolis, threw a shoe at the male subject.

Koonce then grabbed a knife and began stabbing at both his arms, causing several lacerations. Koonce was arrested and charged with first and second degree assault. She is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

