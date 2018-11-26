Annapolis man arrested, charged after weekend rape

At 3am on Saturday morning, Annapolis Police received a call for help in the 1200 block of Ashton Court (Bay Ridge Gardens Apartments).

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult female domestic violence victim assaulted by Fernando Esteves, 28, of Annapolis. Esteves physically attacked the victim and raped her.

Officers arrested Esteves and he was initially charged with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment. Esteves was held at the Jennifer Road Detention without bond.

Detectives continued their investigation and additional charges were sought against Esteves. Esteves has been further charged with first and second degree rape and reckless endangerment. He is still being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB