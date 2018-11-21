Annapolis Fire Department: Thanksgiving tips to keep you safe

The NFPA discourages the use of outdoor, gas-fueled turkey fryers and warns that the use of turkey fryers by consumers can lead to devastating burns, other injuries and the destruction of property. NFPA urges those who prefer fried turkey to seek out professional establishments, such as grocery stores, specialty food retailers, and restaurants for the preparation of the dish, or consider a new type of “oil-less” turkey fryer.”

If you are compelled to use deep-fat turkey fryers keep these important safety tips in mind: