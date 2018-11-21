Annapolis Fire Department: Thanksgiving tips to keep you safe
Holiday seasons bring a spirit of togetherness and family, and of course food. Large meals are a common place and bind a family or friends together in celebration of the holiday season. The Annapolis Fire Department urge you to practice safe cooking, not only in the approaching holiday season, but year round. Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires in the United States. Below are some safety tips from the Annapolis Fire Department and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to help you stay fire safe in the kitchen.
Cooking Safety Tips
- Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
- If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
- Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stove top.
- Keep the stove top, oven, and burners clean.
- Keep a 3-foot (1 meter) kid-free zone around your cooking area.
- If you have a cooking fire, when in doubt, just get out and call the fire department.
- If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by carefully sliding the lid over the pan. Turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan is completely cool.
- If a fire starts in the oven, turn off the oven and leave the door closed. The oven should be checked and/or serviced before being used again.
- To prevent cooking fires, you have to be alert. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
Turkey Fryers
If you are compelled to use deep-fat turkey fryers keep these important safety tips in mind:
- Stay Away from the House – Set up the turkey fryer more than 10 feet away from your home and keep children and pets away. Never leave it unattended.
- Find Flat Ground – The oil must be even and steady at all times to ensure safety. Place the fryer on a flat, level surface and carefully gauge the amount of oil needed.
- Use a Thawed and Dry Turkey – Make sure your Thanksgiving turkey is completely thawed and dry. Extra water will cause the oil to bubble furiously and spill over. If oil spills from the fryer onto the burner, it will cause a fire.
- Monitor the Temp – Use caution when touching the turkey fryer. The lid and handle can become very hot and could cause burns. Also be sure to keep track of the oil’s temperature as many fryers do not have their own thermostats.
- Be Prepared – Have a fire extinguisher (multipurpose, dry-powder) ready at all times in the event that the oil ignites and call 911.
Following the simple safety tips above will help you have a holiday season that is filled with good food, cheer, and fire safety. If you would like additional information about cooking safety, or any other fire safety topic, please contact the Annapolis Fire Department at 410-263-7975, or visit us at www.annapolis.gov.
AFD
