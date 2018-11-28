Annapolis City to launch “Naptown Anti-Dope Move(meant)” on Saturday

On Saturday, December 1, from 12-3 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) at the American Legion on Forest Drive, the City of Annapolis will launch its “Naptown Anti-Dope Move(meant)” with a community engagement session. Hosted by Mayor Gavin Buckley, Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, and William Rowel of the Mayor’s Office, the event will bring together resources, professionals, and community members to help stop addiction and overdoses.

The program helps raise awareness of opioid addiction and the nine fatal overdoses in the City in 2018 – seven of which were African American males over the age of 45.

“We must stop the overdoses and the crimes related to opioid addiction. Our office is working directly with community leaders, substance abuse providers, and mental health clinicians to determine long-term strategies to ending this epidemic. Substance abuse is a disease not a moral failing – what is a moral failing is to stand by and do nothing,” said Mayor Buckley. “We have tasked ourselves with breaking down the stigma and dispelling the stereotypes associated with addiction therapy and treatment. Our first step is going into communities, starting with Newtowne, to listen to community members about what they want and need. Saturday’s event will feature local artists performing, free food and drinks, and bringing people together to learn, to listen and to love one another.”

The event will also include local experts and resources including mental health providers, expungement professionals, Crisis Response Team members, workforce development representatives, and more.

