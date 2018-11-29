AAMC names new VP of Population Health and Clinical Improvement

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) announces Deneen Richmond, MHA, RN, as its new vice president of Population Health and Clinical Improvement.

Richmond comes to AAMC from Inova Health System, where she served as vice president of Performance Improvement and Outcomes. Prior to this, she held leadership positions at Holy Cross Hospital, the Delmarva Foundation and the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Richmond assumed the role of vice president of Population Health and Clinical Improvement in November. In this position, she will provide oversight and direction for designing, implementing and supporting a robust population health, care management program and promoting a quality improvement culture consistent with AAMC’s mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Deneen to Anne Arundel Medical Center,” said Mitchell Schwartz, MD, chief medical officer and president of Physician Enterprise at AAMC. “Her role is a unique position that will help us continue to shape the future of health care delivery both at AAMC and in Maryland.”

“This role reflects our vision of living healthier together and building population health-based care models to improve the health of our whole community,” said Barbara Jacobs, chief nursing officer at AAMC. “Deneen brings tremendous experience to this role and we look forward to her leadership.”

Richmond received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of the District of Columbia and her master’s degree in healthcare administration from George Washington University. She holds an adjunct faculty position at The George Washington University and received the Milken Institute School of Public Health’s Excellence in Teaching Masters Level Online award this past spring. Richmond is a resident of Bowie, Md.

