“Herrmann
Insert future code here
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

AAMC names new VP of Population Health and Clinical Improvement

| November 29, 2018
Rams Head
Deneen Richmond, MHA, RN,

Deneen Richmond, MHA, RN,

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) announces Deneen Richmond, MHA, RN, as its new vice president of Population Health and Clinical Improvement.

Richmond comes to AAMC from Inova Health System, where she served as vice president of Performance Improvement and Outcomes. Prior to this, she held leadership positions at Holy Cross Hospital, the Delmarva Foundation and the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Richmond assumed the role of vice president of Population Health and Clinical Improvement in November. In this position, she will provide oversight and direction for designing, implementing and supporting a robust population health, care management program and promoting a quality improvement culture consistent with AAMC’s mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Deneen to Anne Arundel Medical Center,” said Mitchell Schwartz, MD, chief medical officer and president of Physician Enterprise at AAMC. “Her role is a unique position that will help us continue to shape the future of health care delivery both at AAMC and in Maryland.”

“This role reflects our vision of living healthier together and building population health-based care models to improve the health of our whole community,” said Barbara Jacobs, chief nursing officer at AAMC. “Deneen brings tremendous experience to this role and we look forward to her leadership.”

Richmond received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of the District of Columbia and her master’s degree in healthcare administration from George Washington University. She holds an adjunct faculty position at The George Washington University and received the Milken Institute School of Public Health’s Excellence in Teaching Masters Level Online award this past spring. Richmond is a resident of Bowie, Md.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here