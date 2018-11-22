AAMC, Annapolis High, and AACPL to present: “Don’t Get Hooked” program on Monday

On Monday, Nov. 26, Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), in partnership with Annapolis High School and Anne Arundel County Public Library, will host “Annapolis, Don’t Get Hooked,” an event coinciding with the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smoke Out initiative to help combat smoking across the country.

Stephen Cattaneo, MD, medical director of Thoracic Oncology at AAMC, and Keshia Brooks, prevention education coordinator at Pathways, will discuss the risks associated with tobacco, e-cigarettes and Juuls. Student performances will also highlight the importance of living a tobacco-free life.

“We are seeing a growing number of young adults embrace e-cigarettes and vaping, thinking that these devices are harmless,” said Dr. Cattaneo. “The truth is, these devices are not as benign as the manufacturers would have us believe. They contain high levels of nicotine, which is harmful to the developing brain. There are significant long-term risks.”

The event will be held between 5:30 to 7 pm at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, 2260 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis, Md. For more information and to register, visit AskAAMC.org/GASO.

Please listen to our podcast with Dr. Cattaneo here:

