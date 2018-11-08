AACC now accepting prior learning for Medical Assistant certifications and degrees

AACC students can receive credit for prior learning if they have a current Certified Medical Assistant from the American Association of Medical Assistants or Registered Medical Assistant credential. This change could reduce the number of credits needed for a Medical Assisting associate degree by as much as half.

“By accepting prior learning experiences for credit, students will save time and money,” said Tracey Lloyd, Anne Arundel Community College associate professor and Health Technologies chair. “A degree often opens the door to additional employment opportunities and advancement as well.”

Medical assistants can work in clinical and administrative areas in multiple health settings. With an associate degree from AACC, program graduates can transfer easily to Towson University or the University of Baltimore to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management.

The Medical Assisting program also is part of the Health Manpower Shortage Tuition Reduction Program, meaning some Maryland residents could be eligible for in-county tuition rates. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this field is projected to grow much faster than average – 29 percent between 2016 and 2026 – making it an excellent choice for those looking to get ahead.

