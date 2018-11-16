A peek inside the soon-to-be USS Sioux City (PHOTOS)

Today, we got a chance to board the soon-to-be-commissioned USS Sioux City for a look behind the hull on a guided tour by the ship’s Executive Officer.

The USS Sioux City will be commissioned in a ceremony at 9am on Saturday. Tickets are no longer available for the commissioning ceremony; however, public tours of the ship will be offered from 1030am to 3pm on Saturday. It is expected that she will depart on Sunday for Mayport, Florida.

The USS Sioux City LCS 11 is the thirteenth littoral combat ship to enter the fleet and the sixth of the Freedom variant. It is the first ship named after Sioux City, the fourth-largest city in Iowa.

The littoral combat ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments. It is capable of open-ocean tasking and winning against 21st-century coastal threats such as submarines, mines, and swarming small craft, and capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.

USS Sioux City will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

For more information about commissioning events, visit usssiouxcitylcs11.org. The commissioning ceremony will be live-streamed at: www.navy.mil/ah_online/live/ah-live.asp. The link will become active approximately five minutes prior to the event (8:55 a.m. EST).

