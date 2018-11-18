A hunk of metal becomes the USS Sioux City before our eyes

When she came up the Severn River last Tuesday, she was a floating hunk of metal and electronics. When she leaves today, she will be the United State’s newest battleship–the USS Sioux City.

With dignitaries ranging from US Senator Joni Ernst to the Chief of Naval Operations to the Undersecretary of the Navy to the Mayors of Sioux City and Annapolis in place, Commander Randy Malone brought the ship to life along with sponsor Mary Winnefeld.

The commissioning ceremony capped off nearly a week of celebrations and tours of the latest warship in the United States fleet.

Winnefeld was chosen as a a sponsor for her decades of support to the Navy and had her hands in the “birthing” of the ship from the very start. As per tradition, at her command, the ship was “brought to life” and officers and crewmembers ran on board. The electronics started, RADAR began to spin, the 52MM gun on the foredeck rotated and the ships horns sounded.

Commander Randy Malone took charge of the ship from Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson.

The USS Sioux City LCS 11 is the thirteenth littoral combat ship to enter the fleet and the sixth of the Freedom variant. It is the first ship named after Sioux City, the fourth-largest city in Iowa.

The littoral combat ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments. It is capable of open-ocean tasking and winning against 21st-century coastal threats such as submarines, mines, and swarming small craft, and capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.

USS Sioux City will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

