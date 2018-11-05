5 Baltimore teens assault man in Glen Burnie

“Herrmann
| November 21, 2018
On November 20, 2018 at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the area of Central Avenue near Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. The adult male victim advised while walking home from work he was approached by a group of three males and two females who knocked him to the ground and began assaulting him. During the assault, one suspect implied that he had a gun. The suspects searched the victim’s pockets and took his cell phone and wallet.

The suspects fled on foot and the victim ran toward his home. He was able to flag down a citizen who called police. Several officers responded, canvassed the area, and located five suspects on Crain Highway and Fifth Avenue. The victim positively identified the suspects as the individuals that robbed him. The suspects were arrested and during a search, the victim’s property was recovered.

Suspects/arrested:

Devin Marquis Hawkins | 18 |  3700 block of Columbus Drive | Baltimore, MD

Jessie Jerome Johnson | 18| 60 block of S. Carrollton Avenue | Baltimore, MD

Aliyah Diamond Dorsey | 19 | 700 block of Yale Avenue | Baltimore, MD

Angel Nicole Smith-Kearney | 18 | 60 block of S. Carrollton Avenue | Baltimore, MD

Male Juvenile | 16 | Baltimore, MD

