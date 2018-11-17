33rd Excellence in Education banquet to honor 46 County teachers
Forty-six public school teachers and seven independent school teachers will be honored on Thursday, April 25, 2019, as Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the 21st Century Education Foundation celebrate the 33rd annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum.
This event will also honor local businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county, directly benefitting AACPS’ 83,000 students. Nominations for Business Partner of the Year will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Nomination forms are available here.
The Excellence in Education event will culminate with the announcements of the 2019 Anne Arundel County Public and Independent School Teachers of the Year. The Public School Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.
The following AACPS educators have been nominated by their schools and communities:
- Earl Anthony, Center of Applied Technology North
- Aundrea Atwood, Southern High School
- Teresa Beilstein, South Shore Elementary School
- Bonita Bradway, Tyler Heights Elementary School
- David Britton, Magothy River Middle School
- Kyle Butler, Tracey’s Elementary School
- Ashley Butters, Crofton Woods Elementary School
- Angela Carbone, Severna Park Middle School
- Laura Casciato, Central Middle School
- Kimberly Collins, Chesapeake High School
- Melissa Connelly, Severna Park Elementary School
- April Crovo, Mayo Elementary School
- Laura Currey, Central Elementary School
- Carrie Deaver, Pasadena Elementary School
- Amy Degenhard, Jones Elementary School
- Danyelle Edwards, Seven Oaks Elementary School
- Elizabeth Ellis, Crofton Meadows Elementary School
- Tully Fenner, Northeast High School
- Eileen Foley, Corkran Middle School
- Lyndsay Geddings, Folger McKinsey Elementary School
- Courtney Gompf, Lindale Middle School
- Cali Hallinin, Ridgeway Elementary School
- Kristina Ladika, Arundel High School
- Sean Lane, Phoenix Academy School
- Kyle Lynch, Deale Elementary School
- Carla Matthews, Center of Applied Technology South
- Amy Mattison, Southgate Elementary School
- Robert Miller, Chesapeake Bay Middle School
- Whitney Mitter, Crofton Middle School
- Martin Noga, Annapolis High School
- Lauren Anita Norris, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Brenda Osborne, Marley Middle School
- Krista Parker, Old Mill High School
- Erin Perkins, Quarterfield Elementary School
- Eileen Perrot, Glendale Elementary School
- Victoria Scalfaro, Lothian Elementary School
- Erica Sellman, Annapolis Middle School
- Sarah Serena, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Kathleen Smith, Fort Smallwood Elementary School
- Michelle Soumah, Arundel Middle School
- Amanda Spafford, Southern Middle School
- Kimberly Travers, Meade Heights Elementary School
- Samantha Wilkinson, Cape St. Claire Elementary School
- Stacey Wirth, Glen Burnie High School
- Jennifer Yerkey, Jacobsville Elementary School
- Rebekah Yost, Point Pleasant Elementary School
The following independent school educators have been nominated by their schools and communities:
- Nicole Allred, Annapolis Area Christian School
- Keya Belt Robinson, St. Martin’s Lutheran School
- Summer Liberto, St Philip Neri Catholic School
- Jennifer Morgan, St. Mary’s Elementary School
- Regina O’Hara, Archbishop Spalding High School
- Ellen Smith, St. Mary’s High School
- Christine Zito, The Summit School
Semifinalists will be announced in December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in late February or early March.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should click here or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829. Ticket information for the event will be available in January.
