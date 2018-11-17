33rd Excellence in Education banquet to honor 46 County teachers

Forty-six public school teachers and seven independent school teachers will be honored on Thursday, April 25, 2019, as Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the 21st Century Education Foundation celebrate the 33rd annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum.

This event will also honor local businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county, directly benefitting AACPS’ 83,000 students. Nominations for Business Partner of the Year will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Nomination forms are available here.

The Excellence in Education event will culminate with the announcements of the 2019 Anne Arundel County Public and Independent School Teachers of the Year. The Public School Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.

The following AACPS educators have been nominated by their schools and communities:

Earl Anthony, Center of Applied Technology North

Aundrea Atwood, Southern High School

Teresa Beilstein, South Shore Elementary School

Bonita Bradway, Tyler Heights Elementary School

David Britton, Magothy River Middle School

Kyle Butler, Tracey’s Elementary School

Ashley Butters, Crofton Woods Elementary School

Angela Carbone, Severna Park Middle School

Laura Casciato, Central Middle School

Kimberly Collins, Chesapeake High School

Melissa Connelly, Severna Park Elementary School

April Crovo, Mayo Elementary School

Laura Currey, Central Elementary School

Carrie Deaver, Pasadena Elementary School

Amy Degenhard, Jones Elementary School

Danyelle Edwards, Seven Oaks Elementary School

Elizabeth Ellis, Crofton Meadows Elementary School

Tully Fenner, Northeast High School

Eileen Foley, Corkran Middle School

Lyndsay Geddings, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Courtney Gompf, Lindale Middle School

Cali Hallinin, Ridgeway Elementary School

Kristina Ladika, Arundel High School

Sean Lane, Phoenix Academy School

Kyle Lynch, Deale Elementary School

Carla Matthews, Center of Applied Technology South

Amy Mattison, Southgate Elementary School

Robert Miller, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Middle School Whitney Mitter, Crofton Middle School

Martin Noga, Annapolis High School

Lauren Anita Norris, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Brenda Osborne, Marley Middle School

Krista Parker, Old Mill High School

Erin Perkins, Quarterfield Elementary School

Eileen Perrot, Glendale Elementary School

Victoria Scalfaro, Lothian Elementary School

Erica Sellman, Annapolis Middle School

Sarah Serena, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Kathleen Smith, Fort Smallwood Elementary School

Michelle Soumah, Arundel Middle School

Amanda Spafford, Southern Middle School

Kimberly Travers, Meade Heights Elementary School

Samantha Wilkinson, Cape St. Claire Elementary School

Stacey Wirth, Glen Burnie High School

Jennifer Yerkey, Jacobsville Elementary School

Rebekah Yost, Point Pleasant Elementary School

The following independent school educators have been nominated by their schools and communities:

Nicole Allred, Annapolis Area Christian School

Keya Belt Robinson, St. Martin’s Lutheran School

Summer Liberto, St Philip Neri Catholic School

Jennifer Morgan, St. Mary’s Elementary School

Regina O’Hara, Archbishop Spalding High School

Ellen Smith, St. Mary’s High School

Christine Zito, The Summit School

Semifinalists will be announced in December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in late February or early March.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should click here or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829. Ticket information for the event will be available in January.

