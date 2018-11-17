17-year old found on side of road suffering from stab wounds along Ritchie Highway

On November 7, 2018, at approximately 11pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, Maryland in reference to an injured subject in the roadway.

Upon arrival it was determined that the 17-year-old male victim had been stabbed. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Officers canvassed the area with negative results. Detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

