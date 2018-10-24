Year 49 is a wild success for Annapolis Powerboat Show

n its 49th year, the iconic United States Sailboat Show enjoyed summer-like conditions under blues skies with cool breezes that kept the many multi-colored flags and white sails fluttering in the wind. The 2018 international event took place on miles of docks and offered acres of exhibits for thousands of cruisers, sailors, and want-to-be boaters who came from around the world for this one-of-a-kind boat show. n its 49th year, the iconic United States Sailboat Show enjoyed summer-like conditions under blues skies with cool breezes that kept the many multi-colored flags and white sails fluttering in the wind. The 2018 international event took place on miles of docks and offered acres of exhibits for thousands of cruisers, sailors, and want-to-be boaters who came from around the world for this one-of-a-kind boat show.

Located downtown in America’s sailing capital, visitors enjoyed Annapolis restaurants, crab cakes, raw oysters, waterfront bars, glorious sunsets, cobblestone streets, historic walking tours, and strolls through the U.S. Naval Academy.

“We are lucky to be surrounded by such beauty,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Show. “Its an ideal location for a boat show.”

By all accounts it was a good year for boat sales and qualified leads: Island Packet Yachts unveiled its first model in 15 years priced under $300,000 and promptly sold one within 90 minutes of the show opening.

Katie Baker at Leopard reported in excess of two thousand leads, several boat sales, and that they beat their targets for charter sales.

The Wauquiez Pilot Saloon 42 introduced in January had a positive reception in Annapolis and Wauquiez representative Christophe Varneck said that they has a fantastice show and that they sold three or four sailboats of 42 and 48 feet in length.

“This is a fun show with so many educational opportunities for sailors at all levels. We see it as our mission to encourage the growth of sailing and we are always designing new programs to attract more boaters to the lifestyle and to Annapolis,” said Jacobs.

“This year two Alaskans came to the show, attended Take the Wheel an interactive, on-and-off water educational program, participated in a sea trial of the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 349, and then walked over to the Jeanneau exhibit and purchased two new monohulls,” Jacobs added.

An attendee of Two Can Sail, another educational program offered at the show said: “My goal of cruising has seemed a little fanciful and out of reach until today. Now I start to see the meat and bones behind the dream and it begins to feel real.”

A sponsor returning after a brief hiatus: “We’re excited to sponsor the United States Sailing and Powerboat shows in Annapolis,” said Doug Robinson, West Marine CEO. “Both shows draw boating enthusiasts from all corners of the U.S., creating a great opportunity to share our extensive boating knowledge and to engage with boaters regarding the latest products on the market.”

“We are thrilled that West Marine rejoined the many high-quality exhibitors in our fall shows,” said Paul Jacobs, president of Annapolis Boat Shows. “This move indicates an industry trend to present more aggressive and professional marketing activities in an effort to reach consumer and business audiences. This year’s shows, both sail and power, will be the largest in Annapolis history. The return of West Marine is indicative of a strong and optimistic marine industry.”

Finally Annapolis Boat Shows’ hurricane relief efforts were recognized at the 2018 Sail America Industry Breakfast with the “Best Party Award.” Hands Across the Transom organized by the Annapolis Boat Shows at last year’s October boat shows, was a fundraising effort to support the maritime industry hardest hit by the destruction of hurricanes.

Sail America also recognized the following exhibitors at the 49th United States Sailboat Show:

Best Booth 200 ft and less – Dubarry of Ireland

Best Booth over 200 ft – The Moorings

Best Booth of fewer than five boats – Deadelus

Best Booth of five boats and more – Jeanneau America Inc

Best in Show – Lagoon

Related

Category: Boating, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB