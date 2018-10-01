Wyble team ranks #1 in sales at Champion Realty

Matt Wyble’s team of 14 real estate professionals has been named Number One at Champion Realty for its unsurpassed success in residential sales. The team, based in Severna Park, sold 110 homes in 2017 for a total of $41 million.

Wyble was honored in 2017 as a “Legend” in Champion’s Hall of Fame for selling more than $100 million in real estate since he joined Champion in 2010. A consistent top producer, Wyble has won many awards, including 2014 Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Wyble launched his team in 2013 at age 28, with the concept of coaching newer agents and helping them learn from his experience. “Early in my career, I faced many challenges as a sole agent and as a result, I learned a lot,” Wyble said. “I shaped my team to make the most of those lessons, pool our talents and give all our clients first-class customer service while still continuing to grow.”

The team includes a business manager for office and scheduling tasks and a marketing coordinator. Agents proficient in Spanish, Korean and American Sign Language are on the team. The members use a messaging app to stay in constant touch, ask questions and find others to cover showings or inspections when scheduling conflicts arise.

“Being on Matt’s team expands my expertise and lets me do many things at once, because I have a whole network behind me,” said Karen Murphy, who joined the Wyble Team in 2014.

Lynn Peaper, a former nurse who joined the team in 2015, said, “Matt’s mentorship and advice are amazing. And our clients really benefit in this fast-moving market by having a team that ensures they never miss out. If I’m tied up in one place, I always know someone knowledgeable will step in.”

“Matt knows the market inside and out and has developed the skills to manage a large team very effectively,” said Thomas Hough, co-manager of the Severna Park office. “His team members work hard and have specialty skills, such as sign language, that really benefit our clients.”

“Teams have become this decade’s real estate buzzword, but what Matt has created is really special and unique,” said Jon Coile, president and CEO of Champion Realty. “Instead of a loose formation of agents working under a lead agent’s banner, this diverse group of professionals has blended talents and skills in a cohesive way that sets them apart from any other team in our marketplace. Matt is the quarterback, but he has wide receivers, punters, defensive linemen and whatever else he needs to get the client to the goal line—not to mention the backing of a strong company like Champion.”

The Wyble Team serves Anne Arundel and eight other surrounding counties, as well as Baltimore City.

