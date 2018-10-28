Woman sexually assaulted in Severn, police seek public’s help in identifying assailant

On October 28, 2018 at approximately 7:35 a.m., officers responded to the 8300 block of Candlewick Court for an assault/robbery. Investigation revealed an adult female victim was jogging near the intersection of Indian Drive and Candlewick Court when she was approached by a male who attempted to engage her in conversation. The victim continued jogging but the suspect attempted to grab her and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect attempted to sexually assault the victim.When the victim yelled for help, the suspect grabbed the victim’s headphones and fled the area on foot.

Several officers, canine, and police helicopter responded and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim described the suspect as a black male, approximately 6’00”, 150 lbs. wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division 24 hours tip line at 410-222-4700.

