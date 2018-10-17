Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Wings Productions Presents

The Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas

Sunday, December 23

7pm | $34

The Official Blues Brothers Revue

Wednesday, January 2

8pm | $45

Comedian Sean Sarvis

Chocolate & special guest Thomas “Teezus” Terrell Jr.

Wednesday, January 9

8pm | $20

The Next Best Things Presents

Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young

Friday, March 8

8pm | $20

Boney James

Friday, April 12

6pm & 9pm| $65

Wishbone Ash

Thursday, May 2

8pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

10/17 Candy Dulfer

10/17 Rams Head Presents Jonny Lang at Maryland Hall

10/19 Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

10/20 FRIENDS! The Musical Parody

10/20 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

10/23 Don Felder formerly of The Eagles

10/24 Pokey LaFarge w. The Watson Twins

10/25 Wynonna & The Big Noise: Roots & Revival Tour

10/26 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt: The Eclipse Sessions Tour

10/27 Burlesque-A-Pades Halloween Spooktacular feat. Angie Pontani

10/28 Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser *Matinee Show

10/28 The Capitol Steps

10/29 The Very Best Of Dave Mason

10/30 Boscoe France Band & Magnolia Boulevard

10/31 Acoustic Alchemy

11/01 JD Souther

11/02, 3, 4 Crack The Sky

11/04 Diane Schuur

11/05 Judith Hill

11/07 Paul Thorn w. Gina Sicilia

11/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes

11/09 Comedian Jim Norton

11/10 Blac Rabbit *All Ages Matinee

11/10 Phil Vassar

11/11 Gino Vannelli

11/13 Fruit Bats (Solo) & Vetiver (Solo)

11/14 Yonder Mountain String Band

11/15 Carlene Carter (daughter of June Carter Cash)

11/16 10,000 Maniacs

11/17 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag Brunch

11/17 Maggie Rose w. Rude Music of Morrison Brothers

11/18 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute *Matinee Show

11/18 Rams Head Presents Alan Parsons Live at Maryland Hall

11/18 Penny & Sparro w. Joy Oladokun

11/19 Leo Kottke

11/20 Anthony David & Sy Smith

11/21 Comedy Jam at the Ram

11/23 The Best of Janis Joplin & Jimi Hendrix feat. Kelly Bell, Tommy Lepson, Patty Reese, Mama Moon

11/24 Livingston Taylor *Matinee Show

11/24 Jon Reep Winner of Last Comic Standing w. Brent Blakeney

11/25 Deanna Bogart Band

11/26 Steve Earle & The Dukes: The Copperhead Road 30th Anniversary

11/28 Keith Harkin w. Joey Harkum

11/29 ReBirth Brass Band

11/30 Shawn Colvin w. Seth Glier

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

