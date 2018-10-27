Watermark hosts Warrior Sailing aboard the Catherine Marie

Watermark hosted Warrior Sailing for a dinner cruise during their Annapolis Basic Training. Watermark is proud to host Warrior Sailing, whose mission is to provide maritime education and outreach for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. The cruise is departed at 5:30pm on Wednesday, October 17th and includes complimentary catering from Mission BBQ. The two-hour cruise honored the work of those who have served our country.

Warrior Sailing aims to educate, encourage, and empower their participants through maritime education and outreach. Warrior Sailing positively impacts the mental and physical health of their participants while reconnecting them with elements of military service such as teamwork and companionship. Using sailing as a platform, Warrior Sailing positively impacts the participant’s physical and mental health while reconnecting them with the camaraderie and teamwork previously found in military service. Watermark provided a relaxing cruise on the Chesapeake Bay during the veterans’ 3-day Warrior Sailing Program Basic Training Camp hosted by Annapolis Yacht Club.

“Watermark proudly supports our veterans and those injured during their service,” said Watermark’s President Debbie Gosselin, “We appreciate Warrior Sailing’s mission, and share their love of the water. We’re glad of the opportunity to share the charm of our beautiful historic seaport with these veterans and service members, who will be ready for a relaxing dinner cruise after training on J-22’s all day. They’ve had some great windy fall weather.”

To learn more about Watermark’s efforts in the community, visit: watermarkjourney.com/making_our_mark.

