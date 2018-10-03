Warrior Sailing Program returns to AYC for third year

Military veterans and active duty personnel of all ability levels will be participating in a Warrior Sailing Basic Training Camp at the Annapolis Yacht Club, October 16-18, 2018.

Warrior Sailing will be training a new group of 21 participants in the sport of sailing and sailboat racing.

“We’re not just taking them for boat rides,” said Cory Kapes, Warrior Sailing Program Manager. “We’re teaching them the sport of sailing. By and large, they’ve never been on a sailboat before. A lot (of the participants) are getting comfortable in their own skin while out on the water and thrive on the camaraderie and teamwork associated with the sport.”

Among the approximate 300 past graduates of Warrior Sailing’s Basic Training Camps, about 75 percent suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or some type of brain injury. Others have experienced any number of illness and injury ranging from cancer to limb loss and paralysis. Participants have ranged from 19 to 76 years old and represent all branches of the armed forces. All of them have overcome a good deal of adversity to participate and each of them has benefitted, physically, mentally, and emotionally by engaging in the training.

Though the on-the-water portion of the weekend is run by Warrior Sailing, AYC’s Race Committee runs the final activity of the training camp, a Poker Run, which tests all the skills the Warriors learn throughout the camp.

“Annapolis Yacht Club is proud to welcome back the Warrior Sailing Program for three days of on-the-water team, and confidence building,” said Ward Anderson, AYC Event Chair for Warrior Sailing. “The Annapolis community is fully supporting our veterans to help with ongoing medical issues.”

There is no charge for program participants. All adapted equipment, expert coaches, and logistical support is provided by Warrior Sailing. The Basic Training Camp includes classroom and practical learning, including skills and safety, aboard J/22s. Graduates from the Basic Training Camp will learn about local sailing opportunities and those in their hometowns. Select graduates will have opportunities to continue training with Warrior Sailing where they have access to certifications, competitions, and marine industry apprenticeships.

Locally, the Warrior Sailing Program is supported by AYC Foundation, S/V Happy Together,

Mission BBQ, Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs, Watermark Cruises, and Eastport Yacht Club. Annapolis Yacht Club will host the closing ceremonies the final evening of the event.

Related

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports