Two pistol whipped in Annapolis robbery

NOTE: Original post did not include the name of the business nor the location and was published prematurely. We regret the error!

Last night about 930pm, an adult female employee of Asia Massage and Reflexology on old Solomon’s Island Road. business was outside when she was approached by a male suspect wearing a mask and holding a gun.

The suspect demanded money and took the employee inside the business.

Two other employees and a customer were inside the business and were confronted by the suspect.

The suspect continued to demand money and struck two of the employees in the head with the gun. The suspect took money and fled the area.

