“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Two pistol whipped in Annapolis robbery

| October 5, 2018
Rams Head

NOTE: Original post did not include the name of the business nor the location and was published prematurely. We regret the error!

Last night about 930pm, an adult female employee of Asia Massage and Reflexology on old Solomon’s Island Road. business was outside when she was approached by a male suspect wearing a mask and holding a gun.

The suspect demanded money and took the employee inside the business.

Two other employees and a customer were inside the business and were confronted by the suspect.

The suspect continued to demand money and struck two of the employees in the head with the gun. The suspect took money and fled the area.

Rams Head
Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark