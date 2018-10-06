Truck rams 7-Eleven in Crofton in attempted ATM theft

On October 5, 2018 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a holdup alarm at the 7-Eleven located at 2129 Defense Highway in Crofton.

Witnesses reported that a gold Ford F350 pickup truck backed into/rammed the front of the store. Three suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to steal an ATM located inside the store. A fourth suspect was also on scene but did not enter the store.

The suspects fled east on Defense Highway towards RT 424. Multiple units and K9 responded to the call and canvassed the area with negative results.

Suspects:

Unknown / wearing all black

Unknown / wearing all black, white socks

Unknown / wearing black hooded sweatshirt, black pants

Unknown / no further description

Suspect Vehicle : Gold Ford 4×4 F350 pickup truck with unknown tag, damage to rear bumper

