The High and Wides to perform on November 17 to benefit West & Rhode Rivers

The High and Wides quartet will perform at the Galesville Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 17, from 8 to 11 p.m. in a concert to benefit the West and Rhode Rivers.

The High & Wides, like the large-haul trains for which the band is named, project a big, driving sound—mountain musical traditions re-imagined for a new century. Formed on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in 2015, they write music about arson and hourly motels, dystopian love songs, and ballads of violent history.

The High & Wides draw from their members’ extensive backgrounds in bluegrass and take the music to a place all their own, recalling an era when old-time, rockabilly, and proto-rock’n’roll coexisted in a murky soup of hillbilly string band music.

Members include Marc Dykeman (guitar, vocals), Sam Guthridge (banjo, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle), and Mike Buccino (bass).

Ticket sales will help the Riverkeeper keep the West and Rhode Rivers fishable, swimmable, crab-able and kayakable. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.westrhoderiverkeeper.org.

Beer and wine will be served for a modest additional charge. The nearby Inn at Pirate’s Cove will offer a $25 fixed-price menu for a pre-concert dinner. Pirate’s Cove will donate $5 for each diner to the Riverkeeper. Dinner will be served at the restaurant at 4817 Riverside Drive in Galesville beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets for just the concert or both the concert and dinner are available at www.westrhoderivekeeper.org.

For more information, call 443-758-7797 or email [email protected].

