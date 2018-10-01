Teachers eligible for BGE’s “Bright Ideas Teachers’ Grants” program

BGE is now accepting applications for the 2018 Bright Ideas Teachers’ Grants program. All kindergarten through 12th-grade in-classroom teachers within the BGE service area that focus on innovation, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) the environment or energy efficiency are eligible to apply at www.bge.com/giving. Applications must be received by Oct. 31, 2018.

Eligible teachers can receive a grant of up to $500 for in-classroom use to fund eligible projects. Some projects previously funded include a robotics club where students meet to design a VEX IQ robot and invention kits that incorporate STEM by turning everyday objects into touch pads. Grant winners throughout BGE’s service area will be announced in November. The grant program launched in 2017 and awarded a total of $25,000 to 54 teachers.

“At BGE, we remain focused on a commitment to education, especially in the areas of STEM and innovation,” said Valencia McClure, vice president of governmental and external affairs and corporate relations for BGE. “This second-year grant program provides teachers the opportunity to prepare students for the future by challenging them with STEM enrichment activities.”

BGE provides $1 million annually for education programs across its central Maryland service area through its charitable contributions programs. The company has also provided more than $300,000 to winners of BGE’s energy safety programs for children: The Wires Down Video Challenge for electric safety and Captain Mercaptan Natural Gas Safety Contest.

BGE supports many education-related programs to include:

Captain Mercaptan Natural Gas Safety Contest – winners receive up to $10,000

Wires Down Video Challenge electric safety contest– winners receive up to $10,000

BGE Frank Heintz Scholarship fund – provides up to $5,000 in annual scholarships to college students in BGE’s service area

Construction of therapeutic playground at the Kennedy Krieger School’s Fairmount Campus – $250,000 BGE grant

National Association of Women in Construction – students received hands-on exposure to gas and electric construction work at BGE’s training center

Gas and electric safety curriculum

Grants to non-profit organizations

Since its founding in 1816, BGE has partnered with Maryland communities to enhance our neighborhoods. Through the use of shareholder dollars, BGE supports programs that deliver measurable and sustainable impact in the areas of energy efficiency, the environment, education, economic and community development, and emergency response and safety.

Click here for more information on the Bright Ideas Teachers’ Grants program.

