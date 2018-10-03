Take Action sponsoring 3 school board candidate forums

Maryland’s transition from governor-appointed to elected Boards of Education begins this November, finally giving Anne Arundel County voters a true voice in the county’s public school system. To help county residents make their best possible choice at the polls, Take Action Anne Arundel County (Take Action AAC) is spearheading Candidate Forums in Districts 4, 5, and 7 in mid-October.

“The challenges facing the school board are both immense and complex,” said Lynne Davis, leader of the coordinating team. “By holding district-level forums, the two candidates will be able to go into more depth, provide more detail, and give their constituents greater insights into how they will serve.”

To ensure that forum moderators ask questions about issues of concern to the District residents, the coordinating team is collecting information through an online questionnaire. The submissions will be used to create the final questions for each Forum.

The Candidate Forums occur from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., and the date and location of each District’s forum is:

District 4 October 10 The Village Commons Community Room, Gambrills

District 5 October 15 The Cape St. Claire Clubhouse

District 7 October 16 American Legion Post, Edgewater

For more information about each candidate, as well as details about each forum, visit TakeActionAAC.com. Additional information and any updates will be included on the website prior to the forums. The coordinating team includes individuals from across the county and across the political spectrum who have set politics aside in the interest of this issue.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB