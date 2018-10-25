Suspicious packages suspend early voting in Crofton for part of the day

An alert Crofton library employee noticed 2 FedEx boxes propped up against a tree and called 911 at 1pm. The ensuing response, investigation and ultimate resolution resulted in a nearly 3-hour suspension of voting at the Crofton Branch of the Anne Arundel County Public Library.

With the news yesterday, authorities were on high alert and the call brought a large response from the Anne Arundel County Fire and Police Departments as well as the Annapolis Police Department Bomb Squad.

Images below of the scene were sent to us by D. Wirth, an Eye On Annapolis reader.

The packages were in on the parking lot side of the building and while library operations continued, voting was suspended. People were allowed to enter and exit the library, however, they were unable to get to their vehicles to leave the premises.

During the suspension, voters were told to cast their ballots at the Odenton branch of the library which is also an early voting polling location.

In the end, the two packages were remotely x-rayed by the APD Bomb Squad and discovered that they contained some unidentified electronics. With an abundance of caution, they opened the packages remotely with a “water charge” which set off a noise that witnesses said sounded like a detonation. The contents of the boxes will be investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police.

At 3:22pm, the fire department gave the all clear.

Final Update Crofton Community Library- package contained electronics- no explosives or hazard- operations will be returning to normal — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) October 25, 2018

