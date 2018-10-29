STEM Fest at AACPPL

Officials for the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) have announced the exciting schedule of events making up its fourth annual STEM festival. The event, which runs from October 26-November 11, celebrates the importance of science, technology, engineering and math in our everyday lives.

Hands-on programs, open to all ages, include:

For a complete list of the nearly 25 STEM events at AACPL during the festival, visit www.aacpl.net/stem-fest.

The Anne Arundel County STEM Festival is sponsored by AACPL, 4-H, Anne Arundel Community College, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works, Army Educational Outreach Program, Army Research Lab, Center for Applied Technology North, Chesapeake Arts Center, Deloitte, Judy Center, Key School, NASA, National Capital Radio and Television Museum, Oyster Recovery Partnership and Smithsonian Environmental Research Center.

