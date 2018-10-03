South County Rotary putting together meet and greets with candidates

The public are invited to attend meetings of Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County to meet candidates for local offices between now and election day. Steuart Pittman, the Democratic candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive, will speak on Oct. 4. Incumbent Republican County Executive Steve Schuh will be the guest speaker on Oct. 11.

Ron George, Republican candidate for State Senate, District 30, will appear on Oct. 18, and Sarah Elfreth, Democratic candidate for State Senate, District 30, will speak on Oct. 25. Incumbent Republican District 30B Delegate Seth Howard will appear on Nov. 1.

The club has already hosted Democrat James C. Kitchin and Republican Jessica Haire, who are running for the County Council District 7 seat, and Mike Shay, Democratic candidate for State Delegate, District 30B

“Rotary is non-partisan,” notes club president Jeff Holland. “Inviting these candidates to address our membership is not an endorsement. In our role as civic leaders in our community, we want to well informed when we go to the polls. We’re grateful for this opportunity to hear from the candidates themselves.”

The Rotary Club meets at the Killarney House in Davidsonville on Thursday mornings between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. The Killarney House Restaurant is located at 584 West Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035. If you are planning to attend a meeting, please RSVP to Larry Leahy. [email protected]. A $20 donation will cover the cost of buffet breakfast and contribute to the club’s Bountiful Backpack program, which provides nutritional meals over the weekend for more than 150 students in need attending our local elementary schools.

For more information, log on to www.southcountyrotary.org.

