Shady Side man guilty in double homicide

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Kirk Matthews, 57, of Shady Side, was found guilty of two counts of second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury.

"This was a particularly difficult case," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams. "My prosecutors worked hard to present the best case possible, and while the defense did an admirable job advocating on behalf of their client, ultimately Mr. Matthews needed to be held accountable. We are grateful for this opportunity to provide justice to the families of these two victims."

On June 1st, 2017, at approximately 12:36 AM, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the intersection of Scott Town Road and Nick Road in Shady Side for a report of an armed suspect walking with what appeared to be a shotgun.

Upon arrival, police located the bodies of Linda McKenzie and Leslie Smith on the side of Scott Town Road. Both victims had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that prior to the murder, the victims were driving recklessly on Scott Town Road when they drove their vehicle into a ditch and began arguing loudly. Matthews confronted the victims and threatened them before demanding they leave the area. Witnesses saw Matthew walking towards the victims while carrying a shotgun.

Police obtained surveillance video footage of Scott Town Road approximately one tenth of a mile from where he victims’ bodies were located. The video, which was recorded moments after gunshots were heard by the 911 caller, shows the suspect walking away from the crime scene while carrying what appears to be a shotgun. Multiple witnesses reviewed the video and identified the suspect as Matthews.

Matthews was found guilty of two counts of second degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence, possession of a shotgun after a disqualifying conviction, and illegal possession of ammunition. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Judge Laura S. Ripken presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Kelly Poma and April Skrenczuk prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

